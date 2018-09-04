English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Boy Gets Admit Card With Amitabh Bachchan's Pic on it, Now Fears for Marksheet
The college administration, however, blamed the student saying either he himself or the internet cafe from where he filled up the form might have committed the error.
The student who was given the admit card with the picture of Amitabh Bachchan on it.
New Delhi: It would otherwise have been laughable but for the predicament that the student finds himself in after a university in Uttar Pradesh allegedly issued an admit card to him with a photograph of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Faizabad district allegedly issued the admit card to Amit Dwivedi, Bachelor of Education student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district.
"I have filled the second year examination form correctly with my picture but after I received the admit card, it had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. I have been allowed to write the examination after submitting additional documents. However, now I am worried about my mark sheet which might also have Amitabh Bachchan's picture," said Amit.
"Amit is a regular student of our college and has filled his examination form. It is possible that he or the internet cafe from where he filled up the form committed the error. There is also a possibility that University might have erred," Gurpendra Mishra, a senior official of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya said.
"He will be is taking his exams. We have informed the principal of the exam centre and will take efforts so that the correct mark sheet is issued to the student," Mishra added.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
