UP Boy Gets Admit Card With Amitabh Bachchan's Pic on it, Now Fears for Marksheet

It would otherwise have been laughable but for the predicament that the student finds himself in after a university in Uttar Pradesh allegedly issued an admit card to him with a photograph of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Faizabad district allegedly issued the admit card to Amit Dwivedi, Bachelor of Education student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district."I have filled the second year examination form correctly with my picture but after I received the admit card, it had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. I have been allowed to write the examination after submitting additional documents. However, now I am worried about my mark sheet which might also have Amitabh Bachchan's picture," said Amit.The college administration, however, blamed the student saying either he himself or the internet cafe from where he filled up the form might have committed the error."Amit is a regular student of our college and has filled his examination form. It is possible that he or the internet cafe from where he filled up the form committed the error. There is also a possibility that University might have erred," Gurpendra Mishra, a senior official of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya said."He will be is taking his exams. We have informed the principal of the exam centre and will take efforts so that the correct mark sheet is issued to the student," Mishra added.