UP Boy Held for Running Fake FB Account of Telangana MP

A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly created a fake facebook account of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar and attempted to swindle people of their money, was on Friday arrested in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The juvenile, a native of Uttar Pradesh, hatched a plan to make easy money and created a fake profile of the MP using his photo and sent a friend request to a person here, they said.

Posing as the MP, the boy asked the man to make an online transfer of Rs 50,000 for meeting the medical expenses of his (MP's) friend's kin, they said. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police on August 25 after learning that the profile was fake.

"Kumar, the boy chatted with the complainant and after gaining his confidence, he asked for Rs 50,000, claiming that the amount was required to conduct medical checkup for his friend's daughter, who is in the ICU at a hospital in Bhopal," a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.