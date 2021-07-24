UP Breaks Own Record, Administers Over 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in a Day

Uttar Pradesh has administered as many as 10,06,068 doses in a single day. The total number of doses administered was a whopping 4.38 crore. Uttar Pradesh has given the maximum number of first doses to people in the age group of 18-44.

Uttar Pradesh also witnessed the sharpest decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases. The active caseload in the most populous State now stands at 932 which has been brought down by a remarkable 99.6 per cent from its peak 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 2,55,147 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted reaches 6,37,99,832.

The positivity rate has slumped to 0.02 per cent, the lowest in the country. Arresting the spread of the virus, Uttar Pradesh limited the number of fresh infections to just 42. In the same period, another 99 patients recovered from the infection. The recovery rate is as high as 98.6 per cent.

Where other States have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections, UP has restricted the daily-case count below 50. In what comes as a big relief, none of the 75 districts reported fresh cases of Coronavirus infection in double-digits.

