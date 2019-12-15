UP Woman Drugs In-Laws Week After Wedding, Flees With Cash and Jewelry Worth Rs 3.7 Lakh
According to the complaint lodged by the family Pravin and Ria got married in the Chota Para area in the Badaun district on December 9 and the woman belonged to Azamgarh.
Representative image.
Badaun: A newly wed woman fled from her in-laws' house with cash and ornaments after giving sedatives in the dinner to the entire family.
The incident happened in the Chota Para area in the Badaun district on Friday night. When the family woke up the following morning, they found the bride missing along with the cash and valuables.
Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said that according to the complaint lodged by the family Pravin and Ria got married on December 9 and the woman belonged to Azamgarh.
The SP said that the bride fled with Rs 70,000 cash and ornaments worth Rs three lakh. He said the investigation is on and further action will be taken.
The police are now looking for Tinku, a middleman who had got the marriage arranged. Tinku had accompanied the bride to her new home after marriage and he is also missing with the bride.
Groom's father Ram Ladete said: "We had spent Rs four lakh in the marriage of Praveen. The marriage was solemnised in Azamgarh and Tinku, the middleman, had taken the money just before the marriage, claiming that the bride's family will prepare jewellery with it for their daughter as they are very poor."
Praveen, meanwhile, said: "I never thought that my wife would cheat me like this. My entire family is embarrassed in the village and we have suffered financially as well. I want her arrested."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh