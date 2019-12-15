Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Bride Kicks Out Groom Who Abused Women at Wedding, Makes Him Return Rs 10 Lakh Dowry

The 'juta churai' custom, which is often marked by light-hearted banter, angered the groom Vivek Kumar, 22, who began abusing the women.

IANS

Updated:December 15, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Bride Kicks Out Groom Who Abused Women at Wedding, Makes Him Return Rs 10 Lakh Dowry
Representative image.

Muzaffarnagar: A groom was kicked out of his own wedding and the "baraat" sent back after the groom abused some women from the bride's side.

The incident took place in the Sisauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.

Trouble began when, as per the custom, women from the bride's side took away the groom's shoes and demanded money in return.

The "juta churai" custom, which is often marked by light-hearted banter, angered the groom Vivek Kumar, 22, who began abusing the women.

The family members of the bride tried to pacify the groom, but he got angrier, used expletives and even slapped one person.

When the bride came to know about this, she called off the wedding. The entire baraat was sent back, but the groom, his father and two relatives were held captive by the bride's family.

The police were called in and a compromise was reached. The bride made the groom's family agree to pay back the Rs 10 lakh that he had received as dowry.

Station house officer Virendra Kasana said: "No complaint was filed from either side. The families of the bride and groom reached a compromise outside the police station".

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait, who was among the village elders that tried to intervene in the matter, said that the bride refused to marry the groom despite persuasions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram