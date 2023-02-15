CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » UP Budget Session from Feb 20 to Mar 10
1-MIN READ

UP Budget Session from Feb 20 to Mar 10

PTI

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 21:10 IST

Lucknow, India

The state budget will be presented on February 22, and there would be a three-day holiday from March 7-9 on account of Holi

The state budget will be presented on February 22, and there would be a three-day holiday from March 7-9 on account of Holi

Governor Anandiben Patel would address a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses on the first day

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Budget session will start from February 20 and will continue till March 10, a senior official said here.

According to the schedule finalised by Speaker Satish Mahana, Governor Anandiben Patel would address a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses on the first day.

The state budget will be presented on February 22, and there would be a three-day holiday from March 7-9 on account of Holi.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 15, 2023, 21:10 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 21:10 IST
Read More