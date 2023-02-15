UP Budget Session from Feb 20 to Mar 10

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Budget session will start from February 20 and will continue till March 10, a senior official said here.

According to the schedule finalised by Speaker Satish Mahana, Governor Anandiben Patel would address a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses on the first day.

The state budget will be presented on February 22, and there would be a three-day holiday from March 7-9 on account of Holi.

