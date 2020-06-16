UP Cabinet Approves Constitution of Commission for Employment of State's Migrant Workers

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved the constitution of a Migrant Commission for the purpose of strengthening the economic and social security of workers in the state.

The Kamgar and Shramik (Seva Ayojan & Rozgar) Commission will ensure that skills of workers will be developed so as to create employment opportunities within UP, which will in turn boost the economy of the state.

Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said that the objective of the Commission was to provide maximum employment to laboureres and workers at the local level in private and non-government sectors.

“The lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus had stalled all activities due to which labourers and workers were the worst-affected. Being the state with the largest population, the highest numbers of workers were also from Uttar Pradesh," Singh said. He added that to remedy the problem, several steps were taken by the state government like expending a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000, distributing ration kits, creating maximum labour days under MNREGA and adjusting industrial units according to efficiency.

CM Adityanath has instructed that as part of a smooth functioning of the Commission, district officers will report to their MLAs, who in turn will hold a review meeting with the minister in charge every month.

COMPOSITION

Singh also detailed the composition of the Commission. It will be headed by the Chief Minister or an cabinet minister nominated by him. The Commissioner of Infrastructure and Industrial Development will be the Member Secretary.

Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Agriculture Production Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Labour and Employment, representatives of industrial and labour organisations nominated by the CM and five people interested the development of workers and industries will be members of the Commission.

For monitoring work at district level, the Commission may constitute a committee headed by the District Magistrate. Chief Development Officer, Deputy Chairman, District Employment Assistance Officer, Nodal Officer will be members of this committee.

The commission will meet every month. The board will meet every 15 days and the district level committee will meet once a week. The DM will report to the state level board.

A board or executive council will also be set up under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Industrial Development to oversee the work of the commission according to its purpose.

FUNCTIONS

The Commission will act as a link between workers and industries by providing skilled labour. It will conduct training programmes to increase workers' efficiency -- including apprenticeship in industrial units -- as per the demands of the industry. It will act as a facilitator in the demand of workers from other states and provide basic facilities such as housing, social security and insurance to workers accommodated anywhere. The Commission will also collect data of the workers' efficiency in collaboration with the Employment Department.

In today's cabinet meeting, decisions were also taken on tax exemption of electric vehicles, increase in the amount of fine in the Transport Department, revision of the amount of financial assistance to dependents of martyrs of army and paramilitary forces.

