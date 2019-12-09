Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Cabinet Approves Zurich Airport International as Developer for Jewar Airport

The development came a week after an Uttar Pradesh government panel recommended the selection of Zurich Airport International AG as the developer for the Jewar airport, touted to be the biggest airport in India.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Cabinet Approves Zurich Airport International as Developer for Jewar Airport
A government notification for land acquisition for the proposed international airport in Jewar. (File photo/PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved Zurich Airport International as a developer for Jewar airport, a senior UP government said.

Confirming the development, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said, "The Cabinet has approved Zurich Airport International as developer for Jewar airport."

The development came a week after an Uttar Pradesh government panel recommended the selection of Zurich Airport International AG as the developer for the Jewar airport, touted to be the biggest airport in India.

The project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) for the upcoming Greenfield International Airport in Lucknow made the recommendation to the state government, officials had earlier said.

"A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to the UP government. The PMIC has recommended the highest bidder Zurich Airport as the preferred bidder to the state government," Nodal officer for the airport project Shailendra Bhatia had told PTI on December 2.

The Swiss firm had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram