News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

UP Cabinet Clears Proposal to Name Ayodhya Airport as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport

For Representation: A statue of Lord Ram is seen after Supreme Court's verdict on the disputed religious site in Ayodhya. (Image: Reuters)

For Representation: A statue of Lord Ram is seen after Supreme Court's verdict on the disputed religious site in Ayodhya. (Image: Reuters)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UP Government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP Government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.

A decision was taken to bring this proposal for passage in the UP Legislative Assembly, and send it to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...