UP Cabinet Slashes Salary of Ministers and Legislators in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of ministers and state legislators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Besides, the local area fund given to the state legislators to meet development needs of their constituencies has also been suspended for the current year.

The reduction will be applicable for a year.

The money will go into the COVID Care Fund set up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strengthening medical facilities to deal with the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

The minister said by taking the salary cut, all 503 legislators, including 56 ministers, will contribute around Rs 17.50 crore for the cause.

He said the cabinet also decided to suspend the legislators' local area development fund, amounting to Rs 1,509 crore, for the current financial year.

Each legislator gets Rs 3 crore every year under the development fund.

The cabinet also gave a nod to double the contingency fund limit to Rs 1,200 crore from the current Rs 600 crore, Khanna said.

This amount will be used for strengthening medical and quarantine facilities besides the distribution of food, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube