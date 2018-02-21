UP Can Become Growth Engine of Country, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh can become the growth engine of the country and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is building a new UP.“Uttar Pradesh is blessed with all the riches, it can become the growth engine of the country,” PM Modi said inaugurating the two-day 'UP Investors Summit'.He praised the schemes undertaken by the Yogi government and said these steps will lead to overall development of the state.The 'UP Investors Summit' — the first such event by the Yogi Adityanath government — is aimed at showcasing investment opportunities and potential across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh.The mega event is being organised to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academicians from around the world to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation to pave way for better investments, according to an official statement.More than 5,000 delegates are scheduled to attend the two-day summit and over 100 speakers will be addressing gatherings.Speaking to reporters here, state industries minister Satish Mahana had on Tuesday said, "PM Modi and CM Yogi want to make UP a dream destination for investors, who are very excited to attend the summit. We want to make it a history. We have already signed 900 MoUs."Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with others, will be present during the sessions, he said.Top industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Subhash Chandra, N Chandrashekharan, Anand Mahindra, KM Birla, Shobana Kamineni, will also be addressing various sessions."The government is organising this for the betterment of the public. Through this event, UP will get an opportunity to change its image. Hence, it is the responsibility of every department that it should strive for its success," Adityanath had said.