Three people sustained minor injuries after a car lost control and rammed into other vehicles on road in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district. The accident took place minutes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy passed by on the same road.

NDTV quoted a police officer as saying that Akhilesh’s convoy escaped unhurt and the SP leader was taken to his destination safely.

Those injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

“It happened suddenly. We don’t know how the accident happened. Some seven-eight cars were involved in the accident," Naseem, one of the three injured people, was quoted as saying.

Hardoi police officer Anil Kumar Yadav said more than seven vehicles were damaged in the mishap due to

“driving fast behind Akhilesh’s convoy". “One of them lost control and hit other vehicles," as per NDTV report.

