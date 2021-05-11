india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»UP: Case Registered Against 35 SP Leaders for Violating Covid Norms in Unnao
1-MIN READ

UP: Case Registered Against 35 SP Leaders for Violating Covid Norms in Unnao

Representational photo.

Representational photo.

Additional Superintendent of Police said the leaders met on May 8 at a banquet hall in Ajgain area of the district on the Lucknow-Kanpur road in violation of Covid-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC.

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders here for violating Covid-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the leaders met on May 8 at a banquet hall in Ajgain area of the district on the Lucknow-Kanpur road in violation of Covid-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, Singh added.

A case was registered on Monday at the Ajgain Police Station against 35 people including the owner of the banquet hall, SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan, former MLA Udairaj Yadav, district president Dharmendra Yadav, local SP leaders Arun Shankar Shukla alias Anna, Ashok Chandel, Anirudh Chandel and Sevaklal Rawat, Singh said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 11, 2021, 12:05 IST