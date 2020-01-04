Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Child Rights Body Seeks Action against Protesters Using Minors as 'Shield' During Anti-CAA Stir

In a letter written to magistrates and police chiefs of affected districts, UPSCPCR Chairperson Vishesh Gupta has sought a report on the issue within 10 days along with a list of names of such people.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 4, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Child Rights Body Seeks Action against Protesters Using Minors as 'Shield' During Anti-CAA Stir
File photo of anti-CAA protestors and police personnel clashing in Lucknow.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) has sought strict action against those who had allegedly used children and minors as ‘shield’ during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the state. The commission has asked the district administrations to identify such people and take appropriate measures.

A number of people had died and several had suffered injuries during the anti-CAA protests that turned violent in several places across the state.

In a letter dated January 2, written to magistrates and police chiefs of the affected districts, UPSCPCR Chairperson Vishesh Gupta has sought a report on the issue within 10 days along with a list of names of such people.

The letter, a copy of which is in possession of News18, read, “As you know that during the recent anti-CAA protests in the state, many youngsters and children were used as a shield to give an aggressive shape to the protest… This is a violation of child rights. The people who have done this should be identified and punished as per law.”

“The district administration must ensure that in future, children are not used as a ‘shield’ and those who are misguiding children and teens should be punished, so that such incidents are not repeated in future. Also, kindly apprise of the action taken on such people by the district administration. Kindly send your action report within 10 days to the commission,” the letter read.

Copies of the letter were marked to the principal secretary (Home department) and director general of police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram