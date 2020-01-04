UP Child Rights Body Seeks Action against Protesters Using Minors as 'Shield' During Anti-CAA Stir

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) has sought strict action against those who had allegedly used children and minors as ‘shield’ during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the state. The commission has asked the district administrations to identify such people and take appropriate measures.

A number of people had died and several had suffered injuries during the anti-CAA protests that turned violent in several places across the state.

In a letter dated January 2, written to magistrates and police chiefs of the affected districts, UPSCPCR Chairperson Vishesh Gupta has sought a report on the issue within 10 days along with a list of names of such people.

The letter, a copy of which is in possession of News18, read, “As you know that during the recent anti-CAA protests in the state, many youngsters and children were used as a shield to give an aggressive shape to the protest… This is a violation of child rights. The people who have done this should be identified and punished as per law.”

“The district administration must ensure that in future, children are not used as a ‘shield’ and those who are misguiding children and teens should be punished, so that such incidents are not repeated in future. Also, kindly apprise of the action taken on such people by the district administration. Kindly send your action report within 10 days to the commission,” the letter read.

Copies of the letter were marked to the principal secretary (Home department) and director general of police.

