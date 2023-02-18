CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » UP: Chinese National Arrested for Trying to Cross India-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents
1-MIN READ

UP: Chinese National Arrested for Trying to Cross India-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents

PTI

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 13:00 IST

Lakhimpur, India

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.(Shutterstock)

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.(Shutterstock)

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

“During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Indo-Nepal border
first published:February 18, 2023, 13:00 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 13:00 IST
Read More