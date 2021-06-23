UP Clocks 208 Fresh Covid Cases, Lowest in Over 3 Months; Test Positivity Rate Dips to 0.09%

Uttar Pradesh is continuing to witness a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases, with the state clocking just 208 new infections — the lowest in over three months — in the last 24 hours.

The state has also been registering a steep decline in the number of active Covid cases — from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 3,666 now, a reduction of more than 98%.

The decline followed intensive tracing, testing and treatment measures, besides vaccination and partial Covid curfews clamped by the government.

The state dispensation adopted a multi-pronged approach to minimise the devastating impact of the second wave, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.09 per cent now.

With aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate — which shows the level of infection among people — has been registering a steady decline for several days now, indicating signs that the second wave is receding.

The state has also taken the lead in conducting maximum Covid tests. It has tested as many as 5,59,99,840 samples for the novel coronavirus infection so far.

This apart, the state also had 25 oxygen plants already functional before the government took the step of constructing more such facilities on a war-footing to ensure the availability of sufficient amounts of medical oxygen in view of any possible future requirement.

As many as 110 of the 528 oxygen plants have already been established now and are functional, while work on the rest is ongoing.

With consistent recovery of Covid patients in the state, the containment zones have also reduced to just 770 from 13,702 earlier.

