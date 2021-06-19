UP Clocks 5.50 Crore Covid-19 Tests, Active Cases Drop Below 5,000

Uttar Pradesh on Friday crossed the milestone of conducting over 5.50 crore Covid-19 tests, the highest in the country. Meanwhile, the active cases in the State dropped below 5,000 to 4,957. The State has also crossed the mark of 2.50 crore in administering vaccine doses.

Uttar Pradesh conducted as many as 2,73,426 tests in the last 24-hours out of which nearly 1,25,140 were done through RT PCR. The total number of tests conducted in UP reaches around 5,50,00,515.

The last time when the cases were less than 5,000 active cases was on March 24.

The State on June 18 recorded less than 300 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day since the second wave surge of Covid-19 cases in the State. A total of 294 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Other than Lucknow, all 74 districts have less than 200 active cases.

The recovery rate is as high as 98.3 per cent which is encouraging. A total of 3,350 people are currently in home isolation.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which shows the level of infections among people stands at 0.1 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, the lowest in the country.

Uttar Pradesh is also conducting an aggressive vaccination programme, under which so far 2,50,83,802 doses have been administered. In the last 24-hour, 4,60,358 doses were administered as a result of the extensive vaccination campaign.

