UP CM Adityanath Asks Health Dept for Detailed Action Plan on Increasing Surveillance, Testing Capacity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the Health Department to submit a detailed action plan on the increase in surveillance and testing capacity in the state.

The chief minister told officials to send four teams each in 250-metre radius of containment zone of single-case and 16 teams each in 500-metre radius of containment zone related to cluster case.

He said that in addition to ITPCR, antigen test should also be started in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other districts of the state including the NCR.

Emphasising on the importance of social distancing, the chief minister also gave a new slogan saying 'Do gaj ki doori, mask pehanna hai zaroori'.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Adityanath had reviewed the employment related programme of the state.

Awasthi also informed that the chief minister had directed Additional Chief Secretary Panchayati Raj to look select work being done in different districts of the state and hold discussions with the workers.

“The Chief Minister has directed the administrative and police officers that Covid help desk should be set up at all places in the next three days. It should have all kinds of facilities. The Chief Minister has also instructed to arrange 10 percent oxygen in L-1 hospitals. Along with this, he has also directed to increase the testing capacity from 20,000 to 25,000. The Chief Minister has directed that the Revenue Courts are opening from tomorrow and sensitive cases should be settled on priority basis. These courts should have all the arrangements for protection against coronavirus,” he added.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, who was also a part of the video conference, said that 596 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours on Sunday and active cases reached 6,186. The death toll climbed to 550.

The recovery rate in the state rose to 62.01 per cent after 10,995 people were treated from the infection.

"16,125 sample tests were conducted in the state on Saturday. Till date, a total of 5,60,697 samples have been tested. The capacity of testing is being continuously increased," Prasad said.

"Under pool testing, 1,521 pools of 5 samples were set up on Sunday, out of which 233 pools were found positive. 116 pools of 10 samples each were set up, out of which 13 pools were found positive," he added.