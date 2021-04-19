UP CM Adityanath Directs Officials to Book Remdesivir Black Marketeers Under NSA, Gangster Act

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Gangster Act and National Security Act should be imposed on those who are found indulging in black marketing of drugs like Remdesivir, which is in high demand amid surging coronavirus cases. Adityanath, who is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, said this while chairing a virtual meet. UP is scheduled to receive around 20,000 to 30,000 vials of Remdesivir injections today as the state grapples with alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

In the meeting, Adityanath maintained that there is no shortage of medicines in the state. “There is no shortage of medicines, including Remedesivir. All the districts should make them readily available. Today 20,000 to 30,000 vials of Remedesivir will be received. After coordinating with all the industrial units producing oxygen in the state, oxygen supply should be ensured under the monitoring of MSME Minister and ACS MSME,” he said.

Directing officials on the measures to control the coronavirus situation, Adityanath said, “With the help of DRDO, a 220-cylinder oxygen plant will be set up in the next two to three days. 225 beds in Balrampur Hospital are operational, it should be increased to 700 and this should be ensured by the Medical Education Minister. Oxygen plants should be set up in 100-bed hospitals, and MLA funds should be used for this as well. 750 metric tons of oxygen has been allocated from the Government of India. Dispatch should be done as per the demand without any delay. Transparency should be maintained in its distribution.”

Reiterating the strict adherence to use of face masks, Adityanath said that second-time violators should be fined Rs 10,000 and their photographs should be made public.

Uttar Pradesh is among 10 states contributing to 78% of total cases across the country. On Sunday, UP recorded 30,566 fresh coronavirus cases, second only after Maharashtra.

