UP CM Adityanath Directs Recruitment Agencies to Fill Vacant Posts Within 3 Months

In a meeting with officers of the Recruitment Board ahead of the 2022 Assembly Polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked all the state government departments to furnish details of all vacant posts. He also directed recruitment agencies to fill the vacancies within next three months and give appointment letters to the applicants within a time span of six months.

During the meeting at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Adityanath directed all the departments to give details of the vacant posts in order to start the recruitment process for the same. "We will have to fill these vacancies like we have done earlier in employment to around 3 lakh people in a transparent manner," he said.

Meanwhile, a proposal is pending with the state government for approval for appointment of jobs on contractual basis for a term of five years.

Earlier on Thursday, the opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress celebrated the 70th Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Berozgari Diwas' to mark the unemployment issue in the state.

So far, over 1 lakh people have been appointed in government sectors while 50,000 primary school teachers and 37,000 police constables have been recruited under the Adityanath rule. The government also claimed to have provided jobs to over 1.25 crore people during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state vice-president and MLA Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that the Adityanath-led government is the first to go for such large-scale appointments of in the government sector. "I thank our CM Yogi Adityanath for the decision on large scale appointments. Our government is probably the first one to go for such large scale appointments and that too in a transparent manner," he said.