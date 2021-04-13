UP CM Adityanath Isolates Himself as Some CMO Officials Test Positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for Covid-19. "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The CM, however, did not identify the officials who tested for the infection.

