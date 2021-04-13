india

UP CM Adityanath Isolates Himself as Some CMO Officials Test Positive for Covid-19

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Getty Images)

Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The CM, however, did not identify the officials who tested for the infection.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for Covid-19. "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

first published:April 13, 2021, 20:09 IST