Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state on Republic Day.

In accordance with the chief minister’s directives, the department is engaged in ensuring a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in all metropolitan cities, according to an official statement.

Republic Day will be enthusiastically observed and the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to provide 24-hour electricity throughout the state, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Chairman M Devraj said.

Necessary instructions have been issued to managing directors of power distribution corporations to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas, he said.

Officers and personnel engaged in distribution at the local level have been asked to exercise full vigilance, Devraj added.

Local issues should be fixed right away and availability of manpower and materials necessary for this should be ensured, he added.

In accordance with the state’s schedule, power is currently provided for 24 hours in metropolitan cities, district headquarters, the Taj Trapezium area and about 18 hours in rural areas and 21.5 hours in tehsils, headquarters and nagar panchayats, said Devraj.

Relative to the demand, there is sufficient power available in the state, he said.

