UP CM Adityanath, Petitioner Get Death Threat Over PIL Against Illegal Slaughterhouses; Probe Underway

Aright wing leader has received a letter threatening to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter was sent to Devendra Tiwari’s house in the Alambagh area of Lucknow.

It may be noted that Tiwari had filed a PIL recently against illegal slaughterhouses in the state. Lucknow Police has started investigating this entire matter and a case has been registered against unknown people. In the threat letter that Devendra Tiwari has received, the sender’s name has been written as Salman Siddiqui.

“The neck of the rest of the people has been cut, now you both (CM Yogi and Devendra Tiwari) will be blown by a bomb. You people have made Owaisi and Maulana Madani cry, so we will take revenge for their tears,” read the letter which pointed out that the PIL against illegal slaughterhouses has caused problems to Muslims.

Earlier, CM Yogi had received a bomb attack threat. This threat was given through a message on WhatsApp number of Police Control Room 112. The man who gave the threat referred himself as Shahid and said that CM Yogi would be blown up with a bomb in three days. After which the police had lodged an FIR in this regard at Sushant Golf City Police Station. Along with the police and administration, intelligence agencies are also investigating this matter.

