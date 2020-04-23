UP CM Asks Senior Officers to Camp in 15 Worst-hit Districts to Oversee Covid-19 Response

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered senior administrative and health officers to camp in all districts that have reported more than 20 coronavirus cases to aggressively implement the government's containment measures there.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said the decision was taken after Adityanath held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the state. "He has directed to post senior administrative and health officers in each district with 20 or more coronavirus cases," Awasthi said.

"There are 15 such districts in the state. As officers are already there in Gautam Buddh Nagar, in the rest 14, they will be sent. These officers will have to camp there for a week and oversee the implementation of lockdown and other health-related issues," he added.

Awasthi said Adityanath also directed to ensure there is no misuse of vehicles being used to transport essential goods. "Such vehicles should be run only with driver and helper. If anyone is found carrying passengers or misusing it, the vehicle will be seized. This is a strict warning for drivers," he said.

Awasthi said Adityanath also instructed that medical examination be conducted of those working in the supply chain and to ensure it is not misused. "The CM has instructed that people coming from Yamuna Expressway, National Highway-2 and Madhya Pradesh border be immediately quarantined and vehicles be confiscated," said Awasthi.

Meanwhile, UP on Wednesday became the third state to test more than 3,000 coronavirus samples in a day -- the state is ranked seventh in the COVID Case Index. The tally for coronavirus-positive patients has crossed the 1,500 mark in the state.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said UP has reported 1,507 cases. "Currently there are 1,299 active cases. After treatment, 187 patients have recovered fully and have been sent home. However, 21 people have died. A total of 56 districts have been affected by the virus, currently only 45 districts have active cases of COVID,” he said.

Prasad said 3,737 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday. “UP has become the third state in the country to test more than 3,000 samples in one day. 1,584 people have been kept under observation in isolation and 11,826 in quarantine. There are 16,869 quarantine beds in the state, while the number of isolation beds is more than 10,000 in the state,” he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365