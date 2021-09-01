UP CM Bans Sale of Meat, Liquor in Mathura. Here are Other Places With Similar Ban

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat near the pilgrimage sites in Mathura. The chief minister was invited to the city at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme.

The concerned authorities of Mathura have been directed to arrange the project for the ban on the sale of liquor and meat. The CM has also asked the authorities to make plans on the engagement of people involved in such activities and help them get involved in some other trade.

Talking about the ban, CM Adityanath suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk to save the glory of Krishna’s birthplace.

The Department of Charitable Affairs and the Department of Food and Drug Administration will look into the development.

As per the information received from the Department of Charitable Affairs, seven places in Uttar Pradesh have been given the status of pilgrimage sites. After the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath declared Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Govardhan, Gokul, Baldev and Radhakund as pilgrimage sites.

No liquor and meat shop can open within 100 meters from the main gate of any religious place and 50 meters from its perimeter, according to the rules of the Food and Drug Administration Department.

In 2017, he banned liquor and meat sale in the Vrindavan and Barsana region. Although there are many religious cities in the state, as of now, only these have been formally declared as the places of pilgrimage by the government.

Every year Lakhs of tourists and devotees visit these places to pay their homage. Viewing their importance and the beliefs of people, these have been declared holy pilgrimage sites.

