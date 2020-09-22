UP CM Directs Officials To Carry Out Recruitment For Vacant Posts

Lucknow, Sep 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) to obtain accurate details of vacant posts from every department. Chairing a review meeting of heads and officials of various recruitment boards at his official residence here, Adityanath said the recruitment process should be held in a timely manner and should be transparent and fair, a statement issued by the UP government said. Instructions were also issued for adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and social distancing during the exercise. Since 2017, as many as 1,37,253 people have been recruited to various posts in the police department, the statement said.

