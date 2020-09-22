INDIA

UP CM Directs Officials To Carry Out Recruitment For Vacant Posts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) to obtain accurate details of vacant posts from every department. Chairing a review meeting of heads and officials of various recruitment boards at his official residence here, Adityanath said the recruitment process should be held in a timely manner and should be transparent and fair, a statement issued by the UP government said. Instructions were also issued for adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and social distancing during the exercise. Since 2017, as many as 1,37,253 people have been recruited to various posts in the police department, the statement said.

  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 1:39 AM IST
