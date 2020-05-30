UP CM Directs Officials to Provide Financial Help to Those Left Destitute by Coronavirus Lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to provide an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 to those left destitute by the coronavirus lockdown and Rs 1,000 to those who do not have ration cards to get foodgrains. He also asked officials to provide Rs 5,000 for the last rites of a destitute person.

During a meeting to review the lockdown, Adityanath directed officials to ensure immediate treatment to destitute people with serious illness even if they are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi at a press briefing.







Help of Rs 2,000 should be extended as interim assistance besides making proper arrangement for their treatment, Adityanath told the officials. In the event of death of a destitute person, he directed them to provide Rs 5,000 as assistance for performing the last rites.

Those not having foodgrains should be given Rs 1,000 and their ration cards be made so they can get foodgrains regularly. It should be ensured that no one goes hungry in the state, Adityanath said.

He also asked to make food and drinking water arrangements for workers and labourers going to other states from UP. All those coming to the state should be properly screened and those found healthy should be sent for home quarantine with ration kits.

Awasthi said 1,550 trains have arrived in the state till now and 28 are arriving on Saturday. "In total, permission has been granted for operating 1,606 trains," he said. "Apart from railways, people are also arriving via buses and so far, about 2.75 lakh people have come by buses."

Asking the police to ensure regular and continued patrolling to ensure a strict lockdown, he said people should not be allowed to gather and supply chains should be maintained properly. He also said insecticides should be regularly sprayed to end the locust attack.