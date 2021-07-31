UP CM Gives Rs 10 Lakh Aid to Family Members of Journalists Who Succumbed to Covid-19

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial aid to family members of journalists who had succumbed to Covid-19 at an event organised at Lok Bhawan.

Expressing condolences for those journalists who succumbed to Covid-19, the Chief Minister said, “We have witnessed many editors, journalists, and the members of the media fraternity who came under the grip of the coronavirus and lost their lives while fulfilling their duty. The loss cannot be fulfilled but we can provide support to the families.”

“The government has made different announcements from time to time and stood for every destitute in the State. Our government is committed to providing all support to journalists and will continue to encourage them,” he added.

Families of a total of 55 journalists received financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each.

Praising the efforts of journalists, the CM added, “the media did the work of sharing the true and factual news in the time of crisis, based on which the government got an opportunity to prepare a strategy and successfully implement it in a time-bound as well as planned manner.”

“While we controlled the first wave, we also started the vaccination programme for the health workers, corona warriors along with the media as it is a vigilant watchdog of democracy. After having a word with Rajat Sharma and on his suggestion, we started special vaccination booths for media persons in Lucknow and Noida,” said the CM.

“Over 25,000 journalists were vaccinated during the drive,” the Chief Minister said.

Regarding vaccine wastage in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister informed, “The Prime Minister had asked me about the vaccine wastage status in the State and also gave suggestions to bring it down to zero. In one vial, we started vaccinating 11 people to completely stop the wastage.”

Vaccines are available in sufficient quantities in the State, and with the speed which the vaccination programme is going on, the government will be able to cover everyone soon in the State, he added.

