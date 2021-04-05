UP CM Holds Review Meeting Of Police Commissioner System

Lucknow, Apr 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of the police commissioner system through video-conferencing at his residence on Sunday, the state government said in a statement here. At present, the police commissioner system is in place in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur and Varanasi in the state.

Adityanath said his government is committed to putting in place an effective law-and-order system in the state. “The state government has zero tolerance towards criminals and corruption. For this, the commissioner system of police was implemented in four cities. The commissioner system of policing is different as the officials have magisterial powers as well,” he said.

The chief minister also issued directions for the deployment of an additional superintendent of police in Lucknow rural, the statement said. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar were present at the meeting among other officials.

