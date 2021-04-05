india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»UP CM Holds Review Meeting Of Police Commissioner System
1-MIN READ

UP CM Holds Review Meeting Of Police Commissioner System

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of the police commissioner system through video-conferencing at his residence on Sunday, the state government said in a statement here. At present, the police commissioner system is in place in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur and Varanasi in the state.

Lucknow, Apr 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of the police commissioner system through video-conferencing at his residence on Sunday, the state government said in a statement here. At present, the police commissioner system is in place in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur and Varanasi in the state.

Adityanath said his government is committed to putting in place an effective law-and-order system in the state. “The state government has zero tolerance towards criminals and corruption. For this, the commissioner system of police was implemented in four cities. The commissioner system of policing is different as the officials have magisterial powers as well,” he said.

The chief minister also issued directions for the deployment of an additional superintendent of police in Lucknow rural, the statement said. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar were present at the meeting among other officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

first published:April 05, 2021, 00:39 IST