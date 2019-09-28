UP CM Launches Mobile App for Police Verification for Issuance of Passport
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the app would reduce the time taken in police verification.
Image for representation only.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the 'MPassport Police Mobile App', which he said would reduce the time taken in police verification for issuance of passport.
He also said that such process should be adopted for police verification in other matters as well.
"Resolving the problems faced by common people through 'MPassport Police Mobile App' is a good effort. This will decrease the time taken in police verification during issuance of passport. Such processes should adopted for police verification in other matters as well," the chief minister said.
He also said there has been an annual saving of Rs 800 crore by using technology to ensure that foodgrains reach genuine beneficiaries of the public distribution system in the state.
