UP CM Orders All Private, Govt Offices in 4 Cities to Function With 50% Capacity Due to Covid-19 Scare

In the wake of rising coronavirus case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all private and government offices in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur to operate with 50 per cent capacity. The decision was taken in a meeting held to discuss fresh curbs as these four cities continue to report surge in number of cases.

The Chief Minister has also asked top officials to ensure vigilance and complete compliance of Covid-19 protocol in the offices.

Adityanath has also asked all government and non-government offices in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur cities to allow ‘work from home’ as per convenience.

A special program of three-day dialogue will be started in the presence of Governor with an aim of formulating a new strategy. A program of dialogue with political parties will be organised on 11 April. In this meeting, the presidents and leaders of all political parties will be present. On April 12, another dialogue will be organised with all the mayors, councilors, representatives of local bodies including the chairman. While, there will be a discussion with the religious leaders on the same on April 13.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 8,490 fresh case in the last 24 hours, highest so far this year. Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that 50 per cent of these reported cases are from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur. There are 39,338 active cases in the state.

He further informed that 39 people infected with Covid-19 have died in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,003 people have died in the state so far. A total of 6,54,404 people were infected in Uttar Pradesh, of which 6,06,063 patients were discharged.

