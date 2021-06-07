UP CM Orders Reinvestigation Into All Big Hooch Tragedies In The Last 15 Years

In wake of the hooch tragedy in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a reinvestigation of all major cases related to adulterated liquor deaths in the last 15 years to ensure that no offender was let off the hook.

Around 50 people have died in the Aligarh hooch tragedy over the last one week after consuming spurious liquor from a government shop.

Seeing the seriousness of the situation, the Chief Minister has directed all the district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to reopen big cases of illegal liquor deaths registered in the state in the past 15 years, and punish the mafia who got away due to connivance of police.

“On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all the DMs and SPs of the state have been instructed to re-examine all the big cases of illegal liquor deaths registered in the state in the last 15 years," said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Additional Chief Secretary in Excise Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhoosreddy explained that all the cases related to illegal liquor in the last 15 years will be reinvestigated by the concerned district’s DM, SP, senior excise officials and District Government Counsel (criminal). Moreover the 10 big cases in any district will be seen by the divisional commissioner and respective DIG/IG Police.

The DMs and divisional commissioners will also review the action taken on the 15th of every month, said Bhoosreddy who will then further review such reports.

The Additional Chief Secretary also informed that licenses of liquor shops selling illegal booze will be revoked and they will be blacklisted in the entire state. Not just this, the National Security Act (NSA) will be used against such people, said Bhoosreddy who asserted these steps are being taken to break the back of the liquor mafia.

Meanwhile, the UP government has already transferred around 500 police officials after the hooch tragedy in Aligarh. The key accused has also been arrested in the case.

