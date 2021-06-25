UP CM Orders Stepping Up of Covid-19 Measures Amid Emerging Delta Plus Variant Cases

Stepping up preventive measures against the cases of ‘Delta-Plus’ Covid-19 variant emerging in several states in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed state officials to initiate special alertness and caution.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation with senior officials and medical experts, the CM directed the state health department to adopt a proactive, multifaceted approach and formulate a stringent action plan for all the districts to tackle the Delta Plus variant that could stoke a third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak and pose a greater risk to children.

The state-level health expert advisory committee has chalked out a strategy to tackle the new variant. “Start sample collections in the districts that are closer to states that have confirmed cases of Delta Plus and then get genome sequencing done on those samples to arrest the variant beforehand”, Yogi said.

To protect children, the Uttar Pradesh government has also initiated sample collection at all bus stands, railway stations and airports to trace the new deadly variant. The health department has also been asked to expedite the process of setting up PICU/NICU wards across the state. “Availability of all necessary types of equipment including BPAP machines, pediatric ICU, mobile X-ray machines should be ensured at the hospitals. There should be direct communication with their manufacturing companies to ensure prompt supply," the state government warned.

The health department has been directed to provide necessary facilities at King’s George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow and at BHU for genome sequencing at the earliest.

The state government will also conduct door-to-door distribution of the ‘special medicine kits’ comprising of syrups and chewable tablets for children showing influenza-like symptoms like cold and cough. The mega exercise will be conducted by over 4 lakh members of more than 60,569 surveillance committees in rural areas from June 27.

Moreover, the CM called for sustainable Covid-19 management laid emphasised on community awareness and reiterated the need to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and increased vaccinations.

“Everyone must follow Covid-19 protocols and ensure 100 per cent usage of double masks, sanitisers along with social distancing and maintenance of personal hygiene,” he added.

