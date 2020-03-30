Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Shunted Out after UP CM Pulls Him up over Lapses Related to Virus Lockdown

Lucknow: The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar was removed on Monday after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Noida to take stock of preparations to fight the novel coronavirus. A video clip showed an unhappy Adityanath scolding DM BN Singh over lapses related to containing the pandemic.

In a briefing, the state chief secretary said Singh has been removed and a departmental inquiry ordered against him. Suhas LY has been posted as the new district magistrate.

The clip is supposed to from a review meeting between Adityanath and the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. Adityanath is heard scolding Singh and saying that the current condition is the result of ignorance by the administration even after they had been alerted two months ago.

Soon after the clip went viral, a letter supposedly written by Singh was also leaked — in it he has asked for leave of three months due to personal reasons. But as per the Epidemic Act, which is currently in force, leaves due to personal issues are not allowed.

Adityanath issued directives to the Health Department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad to combat coronavirus there.

He said that community kitchens must be made operational in each and every district of the state, and district magistrates should make teams to inspect these facilities. He also said efforts should be made to spread awareness through public address system about social distancing. Awareness should also be spread about health department guidelines to combat coronavirus, a statement from his office said.

Orders were also given to issue passes (as per the need) to employees of e-commerce companies and blood banks for their smooth movement during the lockdown period.

Adityanath instructed nodal officers to ensure they take the call of stranded people and that their problems are addressed. The nodal officers have been told to submit a detailed report to the government, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube