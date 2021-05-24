UP CM Takes Stock of Covid-19 Management in Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha Constituency Azamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Monday visited Azamgarh to take stock of Covid-19 management, said he will not discriminate between the voters and non-voters at the time of pandemic. Azamgarh is the Lok Sabha constituency of Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav. This came days after the CM visited SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s home village Saifai in Etawah for the same purpose.

In Azamgarh, the Chief Minister visited Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC) and reviewed all facilities being provided to Covid-19 patients in the dedicated care centre. Later, he also paid a surprise visit in Bijuara village to review the healthcare facilities available.

“Our government is committed to the well-being of every citizen. For us, every life matters and will continue to save people like we have. The officials must ensure that adequate medical aid and food is provided to every person in need. Neither we have nor will we ever discriminate between voters and non-voters, unlike others, we do not believe in serving people selectively," he said.

The Chief Minister met the newly-elected Village Pradhan and assured all possible assistance in terms of medicines, medical equipment, availability of ambulance and oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 treatment and food grains.

He also went on the inspection of the village where he interacted with the members of the surveillance committees. Later, the Chief Minister also met the ASHA workers and took a detailed report regarding the medication facilities available in the village.

Earlier in the day, he visited Gonda where he exhorted the public representatives to adopt PHCs and CHCs and use their funds to improve the health services there. Assuring help from the government as well, Adityanath asked them to work in sync with the local administration and public to create awareness about vaccination and other government facilities.

He said that the oxygen availability is sufficient with oxygen plants are being set up in PHC and CHC in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here