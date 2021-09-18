UP CM Unveils 1st Metro Train Prototype for Kanpur and Agra

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the two major cities of Agra and Kanpur will be among several cities of Uttar to get Metro rail.

Making the announcement in Gorakhpur on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for five more cities - Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut - are in the final stages.

Speaking at a function where he virtually unveililed the first prototype train of Kanpur and Agra Metro, the CM said, “I feel happy that Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population in the country, is operating this excellent facility of public transport in its four cities. The UP Metro Rail Corporation is working on a war footing to provide public transport service of Metro in Kanpur and Agra.”

Metro is the need of the hour and it will prove to be a milestone in the development of Agra and Kanpur, he said. “It is a matter of time when five more cities will also have this safe, convenient and affordable mode of public transportation."

Kanpur Metro is likely to start operations from November 30. Efforts are being made to get the Kanpur metro launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With the help of metro rail service, the vision of self-reliant India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being realized,” CM Adityanath added.

During the virtual event, the Chief Minister Yogi also congratulated all the officers and employees of UP Metro Rail Corporation including the Managing Director of UP Metro Rail Corporation.

