UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 25 Lakh Ex Gratia for Soldiers Martyred in Pulwama Attack

: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratia of 25 lakh rupees each along with a job for one member of the families of the soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.The chief minister has also announced that roads leading to villages of the martyrs will be renamed after them.So far, 12 soldiers from the state have martyred in Pulwama attack including Ajit Kumar from Unnao, Pradeep Singh Yadav from Kannauj, Kaushal Kumar Rawat from Agra, Pradeep from Shamli, Vijay Maurya from Deoria, Sainik Ram Vakil from Mainpuri, Ramesh Yadav from Varanasi, Shyam Babu from Kanpur Dehat, Awdesh Yadav from Chandauli and Pankaj Tripathi from Maharajganj.UP CM has ordered ministers, SP and DMs to be present at the last rites of the martyred soldiers.Earlier on Thursday evening, SICC General secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia called off their press conference after the news of Pulwama attack on soldiers.“I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers,” Priyanka Gandhi had said.Former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also condemned the attack on soldiers in Pulwama. He tweeted, “I pay homage to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The entire country is getting restless by the situation which is going out of control in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP should stop politics and start working in the interest of the nation.”Five-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh and Chief of newly found Jansatt Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh tweeted seeking a historic action on the terrorists. “Will everyone just pay homage by words and sit quiet like always? The country wants a historic reaction. The entire country wants strict and straight action, this will be the real tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama,” he had tweeted.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.