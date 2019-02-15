English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 25 Lakh Ex Gratia for Soldiers Martyred in Pulwama Attack
The chief minister has also announced that roads leading to the villages of the 12 martyrs from the state will be renamed after them.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
Lucknow: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratia of 25 lakh rupees each along with a job for one member of the families of the soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The chief minister has also announced that roads leading to villages of the martyrs will be renamed after them.
So far, 12 soldiers from the state have martyred in Pulwama attack including Ajit Kumar from Unnao, Pradeep Singh Yadav from Kannauj, Kaushal Kumar Rawat from Agra, Pradeep from Shamli, Vijay Maurya from Deoria, Sainik Ram Vakil from Mainpuri, Ramesh Yadav from Varanasi, Shyam Babu from Kanpur Dehat, Awdesh Yadav from Chandauli and Pankaj Tripathi from Maharajganj.
UP CM has ordered ministers, SP and DMs to be present at the last rites of the martyred soldiers.
Earlier on Thursday evening, SICC General secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia called off their press conference after the news of Pulwama attack on soldiers.
“I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers,” Priyanka Gandhi had said.
Former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also condemned the attack on soldiers in Pulwama. He tweeted, “I pay homage to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The entire country is getting restless by the situation which is going out of control in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP should stop politics and start working in the interest of the nation.”
Five-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh and Chief of newly found Jansatt Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh tweeted seeking a historic action on the terrorists. “Will everyone just pay homage by words and sit quiet like always? The country wants a historic reaction. The entire country wants strict and straight action, this will be the real tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama,” he had tweeted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The chief minister has also announced that roads leading to villages of the martyrs will be renamed after them.
So far, 12 soldiers from the state have martyred in Pulwama attack including Ajit Kumar from Unnao, Pradeep Singh Yadav from Kannauj, Kaushal Kumar Rawat from Agra, Pradeep from Shamli, Vijay Maurya from Deoria, Sainik Ram Vakil from Mainpuri, Ramesh Yadav from Varanasi, Shyam Babu from Kanpur Dehat, Awdesh Yadav from Chandauli and Pankaj Tripathi from Maharajganj.
UP CM has ordered ministers, SP and DMs to be present at the last rites of the martyred soldiers.
Earlier on Thursday evening, SICC General secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia called off their press conference after the news of Pulwama attack on soldiers.
“I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers,” Priyanka Gandhi had said.
Former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also condemned the attack on soldiers in Pulwama. He tweeted, “I pay homage to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The entire country is getting restless by the situation which is going out of control in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP should stop politics and start working in the interest of the nation.”
Five-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh and Chief of newly found Jansatt Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh tweeted seeking a historic action on the terrorists. “Will everyone just pay homage by words and sit quiet like always? The country wants a historic reaction. The entire country wants strict and straight action, this will be the real tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama,” he had tweeted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Live TV
Recommended For You
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- 'God Emperor' Trump Float Presides Over A Parade, Terrifies Everyone
- Bigfoot Found: Giant Dinosaur Tracks, Made 95 Million Years Ago, Discovered in Australia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results