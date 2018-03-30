English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates India's Longest Elevated Road in Ghaziabad, Akhilesh Yadav Tweets Snide Remark
The elevated six-lane road is approximately 10 kilometres-long and built on 227 single pillars. It connects UP Gate to Rajnagar Extension.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the longest elevated road in the country in Ghaziabad.
The elevated six-lane road is approximately 10 kilometres-long and built on 227 single pillars. It connects UP Gate to Rajnagar Extension.
However, former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav was quick to take a jibe and tweeted, "Ram Ram Japna, Paraya Kaam Apna (Chanting the name of Ram, other credit for others’ work).” The Samajwadi Party president was accusing Adityanath of inaugurating and re-inaugurating projects initiated by the SP government.
The construction of the longest elevated road in the country began in November 2014. It took three years and four months to complete the 10 km six-lane road, built on 227 single pillars. Only two and four-wheeled vehicles would be allowed on this road during the initial days.
This six-lane elevated road, built at a cost of about Rs 11,000 crores, will make it easier to commute between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Apart from this, it will also be easy for commuters to reach National Highway (NH) 58 from NH 24. It is estimated that around 4,000 vehicles would ply on this elevated road every hour.
The road was inaugurated by CM Yogi near the Karhera Bridge after reaching the Hindon Air Force station on Friday morning. After inaugurating the road, CM Yogi announced development projects worth Rs 1700 crore for Ghaziabad.
The CM will also be addressing a gathering in Kavinagar area, where security has been heightened in anticipation of the leader.
राम राम जपना पराया काम अपना https://t.co/3HVTEgESvg— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 30, 2018
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
