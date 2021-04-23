UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Oxygen Monitoring System' to Meet Rising Demand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated digital platform “Oxygen Monitoring System for UP” for all government and private hospitals amid an acute shortage in medical oxygen in the ongoing second covid-19 wave. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to introduce this system.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “This platform has been launched in collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Medical Education Department, Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Transport and Home Departments and Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd. Representatives of this company will be present in government and private hospitals to ensure smooth supply of oxygen in a timely manner."

A web portal/link has been created which can be used by officers and employees associated with the oxygen supply chain. Representatives of the company will be required to upload the oxygen requirement details of the hospital on the portal. Once the request is uploaded on the portal. the nearest vehicles engaged in the oxygen supply will be sent to the hospital. The online system aims to solve the issue of demand for oxygen and save the time taken to reach the scheduled vehicle.

With this digital platform, locating vehicles delivering oxygen as well as reat-time monitoring and tracking will be made possible. Representatives of the company will also be present at the refill station and will cooperate in this work. Efforts are also being made to generate sufficient numbers of drivers on every oxygen vehicle to ensure speedy delivery.

