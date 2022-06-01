UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone For Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum

In a big milestone in the construction process of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the ‘Shila Pujan’ ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of temple on Wednesday.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of Ram Temple’s ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, and placed the first carved stone. Seers and saints from across the country were invited for the occasion.

Later today, CM Yogi will also inaugurate Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-style temple, at the site.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. As per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“Work on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works) – Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024 end and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025,” news agency ANI quoted Nripendra Misra, Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction committee, as saying.

The construction of the temple in Ayodhya kickstarted from August 2020 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the same. This was after a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

