UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Potshot at Rahul-Priyanka Duo; Has a Message for Owaisi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has once again hit out at the opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a News18 conclave, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister responded to a Rahul Gandhi tweet wherein the Congress leader questioned the ‘Yogi’ tag on CM Adityanath.

CM Adityanath said that even Rahul Gandhi is not aware of what he is going to say next. He also said that Uttar Pradesh brought three generations of the Gandhi family to power, but Rahul Gandhi abuses the state now that he had gone to Kerala. Yogi also spoke about the remarks of the Congress in the Supreme Court regarding the temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and said that people who speak ill of Ram and Krishna can only be expected to speak against him.

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adityanath said that this pair was enough to drive the Congress to the ground.

The Chief Minister went on to say that there seems to be a competition among the leaders of opposition parties to go to Ayodhya and own Lord Shri Ram and that, these are the same people who had described Lord Shri Ram as imaginary. He cited this development as their ideological victory.

In the context of Ayodhya, CM Yogi took aim at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and said that even as Ayodhya will continue to remain Ayodhya, Hyderabad will definitely become Bhagyanagar.

He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as well as Shivpal Singh Yadav, who formed his party after cutting ties with the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi said that Amarinder Singh always speaks with a clear voice and has a mass base. He also hailed the contribution of Shivpal Singh Yadav to the Samajwadi Party.

