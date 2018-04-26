English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Dine With Hasanpur Dalit Family Tonight
Adityanath will take a meal at Mehndipur village and will stay for the night in 'Shishu Mandir' there to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community.
Yogi Adityanath being awarded the Dalit Mitr award by Guv Ram Naik.
Amroha: In a move aimed at reaching out to the weaker sections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in a Dalit majority village on Thursday to listen to the problems and concerns of its residents.
Opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the BJP, accusing it of ignoring the interests of backward sections, a charge which the party has consistently rubbished.
The chief minister will visit Hasanpur on Thursday to address a public rally and will stay for the night in village Mehndipur under Hasanpur sub division about 25 km from here, Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Adityanath government, said.
Chauhan, who is the MLA from Nogawa, claimed it was for the first time an Uttar Pradesh chief minister would stay in a backward village and interact directly with its residents.
According Chauhan, Adityanath's chopper will land at Hasanpur at about 2 pm and he will review the development work of the district.
Adityanath will take a meal at Mehndipur village and will stay for the night in 'Shishu Mandir' there to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community, he added.
District Magistrate, Amroha, Hemant Kumar said the administration was fully prepared of the CM's visit.
Also Watch
Opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the BJP, accusing it of ignoring the interests of backward sections, a charge which the party has consistently rubbished.
The chief minister will visit Hasanpur on Thursday to address a public rally and will stay for the night in village Mehndipur under Hasanpur sub division about 25 km from here, Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Adityanath government, said.
Chauhan, who is the MLA from Nogawa, claimed it was for the first time an Uttar Pradesh chief minister would stay in a backward village and interact directly with its residents.
According Chauhan, Adityanath's chopper will land at Hasanpur at about 2 pm and he will review the development work of the district.
Adityanath will take a meal at Mehndipur village and will stay for the night in 'Shishu Mandir' there to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community, he added.
District Magistrate, Amroha, Hemant Kumar said the administration was fully prepared of the CM's visit.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'
-