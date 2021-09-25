UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Hold Kisan Sammelan on September 26 in Lucknow

In a statewide farmer outreach exercise before the Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, will address around 25,000 farmers of the State during Kisan Sammelan in Lucknow.

During the event to be held at the Defence Expo Ground, the CM will interact with the farmers and an exhibition will be also organised. The distribution of agricultural tools, Kisan Credit Card, and soil health card will also take place at the event.

Along with the CM, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana will also participate in the programme.

The Yogi government has made a record payment of over Rs 1.44 lakh crore to more than 45.74 lakh sugarcane farmers in the State in the last four and a half years.

The government has also made a loan waiver of 86 lakh small and marginal farmers to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore. More than 433.86 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been procured by the government and over 79,000 crores have been paid to about 78,23,357 farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Central government, around 18 lakh farmers have been given Rs 32,521 crore.

Similarly, more than 2 crore farmers are associated with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and a compensation of Rs 2,376 crore has been given to more than 25.60 lakh farmers under this scheme.

