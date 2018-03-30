GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yogi Adityanath in Ghaziabad to Inaugurate Elevated Road Today

The elevated road in Ghaziabad will connect UP gate and Rajnagar extension.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath in Ghaziabad to Inaugurate Elevated Road Today
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate an elevated road here on Friday, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari.

The district administration and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started preparing for a ceremonial function, she said. However, a confirmation of his arrival is still awaited, she said, adding he will address a public meeting in Ram Lila ground in Kavi Nagar.

The elevated road will connect UP gate and Rajnagar extension. As per its design, the vehicle owners will be allowed to drive at an average speed of 80 km per hour, Maheswari, who is also the vice chairperson of the GDA, said.

A Samajwadi Party MLC, Rakesh Yadav, inaugurated the road on March 16 claiming the project was started during party's regime in the state. An FIR was lodged against Yadav along with several SP workers. The district magistrate had claimed that the inauguration of the elevated road was unacceptable and it will be open to the public after a formal ceremony.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
