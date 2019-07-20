Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Village in Sonbhadra District to Meet Families of Clash Victims

Ten people were gunned down and 28 injured in a clash between Gond tribals and village head Yagya Dutt's supporters over a piece of land on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Village in Sonbhadra District to Meet Families of Clash Victims
File picture of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Sunday visit Ubbah village in Sonbhadra district to meet the families of 10 people who were killed in a clash over a land dispute, an official said on Saturday.

Ten people were gunned down and 28 injured in a clash between Gond tribals and village head Yagya Dutt's supporters over a piece of land on Wednesday.

Adityanath will visit the village in Ghorawal tehsil and meet the family members of those who lost their lives in the clash, the official said.

He will meet those injured and enquire about their health. In the afternoon, he will address a press conference at the district collectorate, the official added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram