UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Village in Sonbhadra District to Meet Families of Clash Victims

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Sunday visit Ubbah village in Sonbhadra district to meet the families of 10 people who were killed in a clash over a land dispute, an official said on Saturday.

Ten people were gunned down and 28 injured in a clash between Gond tribals and village head Yagya Dutt's supporters over a piece of land on Wednesday.

Adityanath will visit the village in Ghorawal tehsil and meet the family members of those who lost their lives in the clash, the official said.

He will meet those injured and enquire about their health. In the afternoon, he will address a press conference at the district collectorate, the official added.