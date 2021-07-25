UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya, Reviews Preparations for Third Covid-19 Wave

Lucknow: Ensuring presence of adequate medical resources to fight the anticipated third COVID-19 wave with complete preparedness, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the Medical and Health facilities in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister visited the Raja Dashrath Medical College in Ayodhya and monitored the facilities available for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He also went for the on-ground inspection of the recently installed Oxygen Plant and reviewed the other healthcare available for COVID-19 patients.

To firm up preventive measures in view of a likely third wave, the Chief Minister also asked the district administration to formulate a detailed action plan to check any further spread of the virus.

“Medical colleges are important institutions for better, superior and special health care facilities. But in the last 70 years, the state had only 12 medical colleges. The present government either built or sanctioned 32 medical colleges,” the chief minister said while addressing the Media, and further added that, “There are no medical colleges in 16 districts. We’re planning to set up medical colleges in these districts on PPP model before December."

UP CM Yogi Aadityanath further stated, “UP has made rampant progress from getting the first Covid test conducted from the lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in 2020 to becoming the leader by conducting maximum Covid Tests."

Emphasising that testing is the backbone for curbing the transmission of Covid-19 as it helps early detection of cases, their isolation and contact tracing, CM asserted that the state government has been making its best efforts to expand the facilities to further enlarge the testing capacity which is already now nearly 4 lakh tests a day.

Stating that both the Central and state governments were ‘committed to restoring Ayodhya to its ancient glory and importance’, UP CM said widespread development was being carried out in the city, and directed the authorities to expedite work.

While reviewing presentations on the work being done to transform the city into a tourism hub, the Chief Minister said those coming to Ayodhya should receive world-class facilities.

“Ramnagari offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and the state government is working dedicatedly for its development. Ayodhya will shine globally as Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims will visit the city in the coming time," he added.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon also visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site to inspect the progress made in the construction of the temple and also performed an ‘Aarti’ at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.

