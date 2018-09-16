English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP College Tonsures Heads of Hundreds of Students; Parents Seek Action
Agitated by the incident, many students and their parents blocked the Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road on Saturday, demanding action against the educational institute, Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupender Kumar said.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar: Angry parents and their wards took to streets at Shahpur town after a college here ordered tonsuring the heads of its students, officials said Sunday.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupender Kumar said Rashtriya Inter College, Shahpur authorities tonsured the heads of hundreds of its students recently.
Agitated by the incident, many students and their parents blocked the Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road on Saturday, demanding action against the educational institute, he said.
Meanwhile, disciplinary action has been initiated against college principal Virender Singh and manager Rahul Baiyan, college authorities said.
Security has been tightened in the college premises.
