1-min read

UP Cong Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified People Over Alleged Property Dispute in Aligarh

The men, who are yet to be identified, reached Mohamed Farouk's office near Shamshad market under Civil Lines police station limits on two motorcycles around 8 pm on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
UP Cong Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified People Over Alleged Property Dispute in Aligarh
Representative image.

Aligarh (UP): A local Congress leader has been shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district over an alleged property dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The men, who are yet to be identified, reached Mohamed Farouk's office near Shamshad market under Civil Lines police station limits on two motorcycles around 8 pm on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Kumar.

The attackers then barged into the office and fired several shots at Farouk, he said.

A crowd gathered outside Farouk's office, which is located in a busy area, after hearing the gunshots and nabbed one of the assailants. However, his associates opened fire, freed him and fled, the officer said.

Farouk was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added.

According to initial reports, Farouk was apparently killed over a property dispute, police said.

An investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the assailants, the officer said.

