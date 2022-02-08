UP Congress Jumps on Pushpa Bandwagon, Releases New Campaign Song Inspired By Srivalli

Ahead of the first phase of voting for elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has released a theme song based on the hit number, Srivalli, from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise.

The poll anthem’s lyrics go, “Tu hai gazab, UP; Teri kasam, UP." “Hum UP type hai," is displayed in many frames in the video accompanying the song. This looks to be a jab at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who labelled a news conference response as “UP type" at a briefing following her announcement of the Union Budget last week.

Following Sitharaman’s statements, the Congress party launched the #UP Mera_ campaign. UP Congress had tweeted, “Nirmala Sitharaman with her shameful statement has not only insulted the intellectual history and consciousness of Uttar Pradesh but the people of the entire state. UP will avenge this insult."

Political parties are attempting to woo voters in novel ways. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has already prevailed in Delhi, is now running for state assembly seats in Punjab, Goa, and other states. As part of the promotional campaign, new trends are being introduced.

The Aam Aadmi Party has recently named Bhagwant Mann, a Lok Sabha MP from Punjab’s Sangrur seat, as its chief ministerial candidate in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

The party’s social media unit marked the announcement with a creative clip on Twitter that featured Bhagwant Maan as Shah Rukh Khan in the song “Mast Kalandar" from the Akshay Kumar starrer film “Heyy Baby." The video’s description said, “Punjab’s next CM in the house!"

However, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election’s this round is expected to be a four-cornered tussle between the governing BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress Party, and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

