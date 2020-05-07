UP Congress To Reimburse Fare For Migrants’ Tickets; Alleges BJP Govt Not Providing Data

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) announced that it will reimburse the fare for migrants’ tickets charged by the Indian Railways. Led-by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress UP has demanded the list from District Magistrates of the migrants who had travelled back to the state.

However, UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has alleged that the government is not responding to their requests of providing the migrants’ details.

“As per the directions of our leader Sonia Gandhi, all the PCCs were directed to take care of the train fare of the migrants. We have been continuously asking the government for the list of migrants and a written request was also sent. However, two days have passed but no details have been provided by the government,” Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

“We even sought permission to put up food stalls in the districts where migrants are coming via special trains but the permission was not given,” Lallu added.

Taking a dig at the state governments of Gujarat and Karnataka, Congress MLA Aradhana Misra (Mona) said, “the government is forcefully taking money from migrants coming from Gujarat and Karnataka. The UP government has denied giving a list of the migrants coming to the state till now. We want to help labours by refunding their ticket money but this government is not giving permission to Congress for helping the migrants.”

Further stating that the COVID-19 funds are not being shared with the state governments, Misra added, “Crores of money was given to COVID fund by railways and other departments, but then they are charging money from the migrants. As per guidelines the fare had to be shared by central and state governments, but this wasn’t followed in UP and it’s their failure.”

Blaming the UP government for failing its migrant workers, Lallu added, on one hand, the government is saying that they want to bring back migrants but on the other, the migrants are asked to pay for the journey, I don’t know what their intention is. The BJP-led government has bought a black law for the labourers in the state and they have now suspended the existing labour laws for three years, he emphasised.

